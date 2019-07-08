Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shraddha Kapoor is a Hot Mess in Saaho's New Club Song Psycho Saiyaan With Prabhas

Saaho's latest song Psycho Saiyaan has Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas dancing to groovy beats in a swanky club, but the lyrics are an illogical mish-mash of weird words.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shraddha Kapoor is a Hot Mess in Saaho's New Club Song Psycho Saiyaan With Prabhas
Image: Twitter
Loading...

The first song of Saaho, the much-anticipated action film starring Prabhas, is out. The song has the film's leading lady Shraddha Kapoor and the Baahubali star dancing in a club. The title of the song was hint enough that something weird is going to happen here. Despite the glitzy costumes, a shiny disco setting and a handsome Prabhas, the song's Hindi lyrics are a laughable and illogical mish-mash of weird words mouthed by the two actors expressing their love for each other.

A curly-haired Shraddha, in a glittery dress, is seen downing shots as she keeps dancing for her Psycho Saaiyan. Then she sings, "Main ladki seedhi saadhi si, bottle pi li hai aadhi si, haan teri yeh jo gravity, mujhe kheenche teri ore." The rhyming is a bit of a stretch and the whole song feels like words have been forced onto the music.

The song has been sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who has also written the song with additional lyrics by Sreejo. The teaser of the song was released a few days back, and the full song has been released today.

In terms of performance, Shraddha's Street Dancer 3D training shows, as she effortlessly eases into every move. For the Hindi audience whose only reference point for Prabhas is his role in the Baahubali franchise, it might seem a little odd to see this brawny man trying some cool dance moves. The techno beats are quite catchy and this will soon become another popular dance number, because who cares about lyrics when you have groovy music to move to?

Here's the video:

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, promises to be a sleek actioner with both Prabhas and Shraddha playing cops. The film has been made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be releasing alongside Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House on Independence Day.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram