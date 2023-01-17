Shraddha Kapoor is a Street Food Lover And These Pics Tell the Complete Story

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor might have skyrocketed to immense fame in the cine world, but her roots are well secured to the ground. Similar to every foodie out there, the Stree actress has allotted a special place in her heart for street foods. Although Shraddha follows a strict fitness regimen, she can be seen indulging in occasional cheat days. Recently, the tinsel town diva shared her love for Pani Puri and Ragda Pattice in an adorable social media post. In the carousel IG pictures, Shraddha can be seen enjoying a plate of these two fast food items with her family.

“Foodies United. Pani Puri Pyaar… Ragda Pattice Pyaar…” read Shraddha’s caption. The post indicates that both the mouth-watering dishes were prepared by her aunts- Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure. Padmini was a popular Bollywood star in the late 80s.

In the pictures, Shraddha can be seen dressed in a simple white base, black-striped shirt clubbed with a pair of light blue denim jeans, holding a plate full of Ragda Pattice in her hands. The actress flashed a wolfish smile as she seemed to enjoy the dish made lovingly by her aunt. Along with the popular Mumbai street food dish, Shraddha also savoured mouthfuls of Pani Puri, stuffed with boiled potatoes, lip-smacking green and red chutneys, and green moong beans.

The ABCD actress turned out to be an avid fast-food connoisseur, enjoying every bite with glee. The following pictures captured the Bollywood beauty having the ultimate fam-jam moment, posing in pictures with her siblings. All of them sported an all-smile look. Among the extravagant displays of Pani Puri and Ragda Pattice, one also gets a glimpse of an apple that did not miss the eye of eagle-eyed fans.

The comment section was an interesting read for sure. While one user joked, “Nothing to worry. Apple balanced everything,” another remarked, “My stomach just growled, time for my breakfast here.” “Only real food lovers can be this happy while eating,” shared a third netizen.

This is not the first time Shraddha has shied away from hinting at how ardently she loves food. In a now-disappeared Instagram story, she was snapped devouring a misal pav meal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is geared up for the release of director Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The upcoming romantic comedy is headed for a Holi release this year.

