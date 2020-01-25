In 10 Years, Has Shraddha Kapoor Established Herself as a Powerful Perfomer in Bollywood??

Considered one of the busiest actresses in the industry, filmmakers and producers have been casting Shraddha Kapoor as their female lead for a long time now. Incidentally, the actress would also be completing 10 years in the Hindi film industry in 2020.

In her 10 years in Bollywood, the actress has been part of many hit films, but is yet to make a mark as a powerful actress in Hindi cinema.

Most of the movies she has been a part of see her in template characters, the girl-next-door in a commercial film, whose role restricts her in order to give the male actor a push or be a stepping stone for the narrative to move.

Shraddha got all eyes on her after her breakthrough performance in Aashiqui 2 (2013). The film took off well due to various reasons, including its music and promotions, and she delivered on the role beautifully. However, that did not translate into more films with Shraddha in focus, and she was part of more commercial entertainers where the male lead had more screen space.

This is probably the reason when she starred with Aditya Roy Kapur in a similar story in OK Jaanu (2017), the movie turned out to be a dud and failed commercially and critically.

She has starred in films such as Haider, EK Villain and Rock On 2. She also worked hard to match steps with Varun Dhawan and other talented dancers in ABCD 2, but praise eluded her.

While in Haseena Parkar (2017), she tried her best to save the movie by deglamourizing herself and honestly portraying both young and old versions of the character, limitations of the performance were clearly visible in her as well as in the box office.

The 2018 movie Stree earned both critical and commercial success, and Shraddha was apt in the role of an elusive and ambiguous woman. But it isn't easy to stand out when one is pitted against strong performers like Rajkummar Rao and Panjaj Tripathi. Even Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana aced their roles perfectly, but her performance remained rather unidimensional.

Shraddha fit perfectly into the narrative in 2019's blockbuster Saaho, paving way for the mighty Prabhas rule the screens in stylised action scenes. The movie had very less for her to offer to the plot.

Her most recent offering Chhichhore (2019) placed her among a talented ensemble, which further took away her chance to make an impact. The film was praised for its storyline and direction. Despite being the solo female lead, Shraddha was given very little to do. The same was the case in her other ensemble movie, Rock On 2 (2016).

Looking at her filmography, the actress has been doing roles where she conveniently fits into the plot, pitted against a male character, who effortlessly basks in the glory of his own machismo (Saaho, Ek Villain, Haider, Baaghi). While the actress has been giving her best to every project, there is a long way to go for her to establish herself as a female force to reckon with in the industry.

It looks like that the need of the hour is for her chose her projects carefully, the ones with meaty roles which give her the chance to emerge as the hidden warrior she is. Shraddha’s dedication towards her characters in all her movies are praised too, but fail to strike a chord and steal the applause.

