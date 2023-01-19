Shraddha Kapoor Is Thinking About ‘Love In 2023’ After Watching Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer

Shraddha Kapoor is getting ready for the release of her next film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. Since the teaser and first look for the movie were released in December, there has been a lot of anticipation about the film. Fans are eager to see what Shraddha and Ranbir have to offer in this movie after learning that its trailer would be attached alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Shraddha recently posted an intriguing question on Instagram ahead of the trailer release. She shared a goofy, cute picture of herself along with a caption that read, “2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai (What is difficult about love in 2023)? A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Excited to read your answers!!!”

As soon as the picture dropped on Instagram, Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor also joined in to hype her upcoming film in the comments section and wrote, “Ha, good you used this photo awww hehe. We are all so excited too Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.”

The picture has received over 7 lakh 77 thousand likes in a short span of 4 hours. The comments section of the post saw some witty responses to Shraddha’s question. One user commented, “Finding the right pickup line.” while for another user, the answer is, “Sabse mushkil hai pyaar milna.”

For the first time, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor appear on screen together in the much-anticipated film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This film has been directed by Luv Ranjan who has also co-produced it along with Ankur Garg. Luv Ranjan is known for successful films like Pyaar ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The Covid-19 pandemic and a terrible fire on the site caused many production delays for the movie, which is presently scheduled for release on Holi, March 8.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 which was released in 2020. Ranbir on the other hand had a massive release last year opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

