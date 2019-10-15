Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shraddha Kapoor Left in Tears After Hearing Her Brother Siddhant Sing

Shraddha shared a video of her her brother singing 'Kash fir se' on Twitter and said that she was proud of him.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor Left in Tears After Hearing Her Brother Siddhant Sing
image of Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Actress Shraddha Kapoor said that she was in tears after hearing her actor brother Siddhanth Kapoor sing.

Shraddha tweeted on Tuesday, where she shared a video link of the song Kash fir se from the film Yaaram sung by Siddhant.

"I was brought to tears when I heard my brother sing. Had goosebumps and was simply awestruck," Shraddha tweeted.

The Baaghi actress praised her brother.

"Bhaiya, you are one of the best people I know and your heart is shining through this entire song, through your voice! I love you. @SiddhanthKapoor," she added.

Shraddha has started shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3. She will be seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Varun Dhawan and slated to hit the screens in 2020.

