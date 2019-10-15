Shraddha Kapoor Left in Tears After Hearing Her Brother Siddhant Sing

Actress Shraddha Kapoor said that she was in tears after hearing her actor brother Siddhanth Kapoor sing.

Shraddha tweeted on Tuesday, where she shared a video link of the song Kash fir se from the film Yaaram sung by Siddhant.

"I was brought to tears when I heard my brother sing. Had goosebumps and was simply awestruck," Shraddha tweeted.

I was brought to tears when I heard my brother sing. Had goosebumps and was simply awestruck. Here it is: https://t.co/2l9Ecn5mZl Bhaiya, you’re 1 of the best people I know & your heart is shining through this entire song, through your voice! I love you. @SiddhanthKapoor — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 15, 2019

The Baaghi actress praised her brother.

"Bhaiya, you are one of the best people I know and your heart is shining through this entire song, through your voice! I love you. @SiddhanthKapoor," she added.

Shraddha has started shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3. She will be seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Varun Dhawan and slated to hit the screens in 2020.

