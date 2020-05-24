Shraddha Kapoor Looks Adorable in Throwback Pics

Celebrating Brothers Day with her loved ones, Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and wished everyone on the happy occasion as she shared some adorable pictures from her childhood and teenage.

In one of the pictures shared by Shraddha, the actress looks cute in a pink coloured top which she teams up with pink pants and a sleeveless jacket. She flaunts her infectious smile posing in the midst of her brothers.

In another pic, which is from Shraddha's childhood, the little one can be seen wearing a blue coloured frock as she looks on while her brothers play. She looks cute as a button as he sports a black tika on her forehead and you cannot help but go aww over her childhood pic.

"Grown up loved, pampered & protected! Happy brothers day to my amazing bros (sic)!" wrote Shraddha as she shared the adorable pictures on social media on the occasion of Brothers Day.

Shraddha also shared another pic on her Insta stories in which she poses with her entire family.

Shraddha has been urging her fans to not abandon pets and take good care of them amid the lockdown. Shraddha also shared a poem on her social media recently from the perspective of a caged animal, talking about freedom and life outside of zoos.

