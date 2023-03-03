Shraddha Kapoor who’s awaiting the release of her highly anticipated rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Loved by audiences of all ages, the actress enjoys a huge fan following both on social media and in real life. On her special day, she met with her fans as they gathered outside her residence.

As Shraddha was spotted outside her house, the craze amongst the fan for her was loud. Fans couldn’t control their excitement to see Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday, proving their love and loyalty for her. Have a look:

Shraddha Kapoor has carved a special niche in the hearts of the audiences with her grounded, warm demeanour and never fails to express her love for them. The actress had earlier promised the media that she would be hosting a Vada Pav party on her birthday. The actress has now lived up to her promise as threw a vada pav party for the paparazzi. The paps also brought a cake for Shraddha mentioning ‘SK Jhoothi’.

Earlier today, Shraddha took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her birthday cakes. “Happy Birthday wish karo mujhe but kuch alag creative style mein,” she wrote. Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar for which she is travelling to different cities across the country for promotional tours. While the actress ruled over the hearts of the audience in Pune, the crowd also went crazy with her visit to Indore and recently she was seen spreading her magic on Amdavadies as she spoke in Gujarati.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is for the first that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

