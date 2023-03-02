Shraddha Kapoor 'Mesmerised' As She Receives Special Gift From Fan, Says 'Bohot Sundar Hai'; Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. With her body of work and her charismatic aura, Shraddha’s fans couldn’t help but adore the Marathi actress each time they spot her. Recently, the actress was spotted at an event in the city. Upon seeing her, one of Shraddha’s fans gifted her a memento from Shirdi and the Aashiqui 2 actress was mesmerized to see it.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, Shraddha is seen looking gorgeous in a white top and blue denim. The actress bore a minimal makeup look, with her luscious strands left open in the air. She accessorized her look with a pair of pink pretty earrings. In the clip, the actress is seen mesmerized by a gift that she received from a fan that he brought from Shirdi. The actress said that the gift is so beautiful as she accepted it from her fan. The video is now going viral on social media. Take a look:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to react to the post. One of the fans wrote, “She is Sach a Sweetheart ✨ And most Down to earth person❤," another fan added," Damn pretty ❤️." A third fan wrote, “She is so beautiful ❤️."

Shraddha Kapoor stole her hearts when she stepped out in a sexy blue saree on Tuesday. The actress was stepping out to promote her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on the sets of Indian Idol. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, who was also present on the sets of the singing reality show.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha shared a series of pictures in which she was seen wearing the blue saree which appeared to be inspired by Sridevi’s iconic saree from the song Kate Nahin Kat Te, from the film Mr. India. She accessorised the saree with a diamond choker and left her hair down. Sharing the picture, Shraddha wrote, “Jhoothi ne aasmaan hi lapet liya ☁️.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is for the first that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen.

The songs of the movie are also popular. Tere Pyaar Mein is already ruling the music charts and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai is popular on social media. Meanwhile, the film’s recent song Show Me The Thumka caught much attention owing to its choreography and the chemistry of the leading actors.

