Shraddha Kapoor Motivates Her Fans to Stay Fit, Shares Workout Videos

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor seems to have no compromise when it comes to health. The actress recently took to her social media to give sneak-peeks into her workout session at home.

Sharing the sped-up videos, she wrote, “Home fitness with @_praveen_nair and @maaheknair Thank you both for being my fitness gurus since #ABCD2! Our video call workouts have been beyond amazing #HomeWorkout #FitnessFun #HealthIsWealth.”

Shraddha often shares glimpses from her workout session sand keep motivating her fans to stay healthy. Earlier during the lockdown, the actress had shared videos on her Instagram in which she was seen doing exercise on her terrace.

Being home #TerraceWorkouts #StaySafeStayHome #MondayMotivation

Meanwhile, the actress was summoned by NCB after her name came out in some of the drugs-related chats. However, she was not summoned again. Apart from Shraddha, Many other Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan were also interrogated by the NCB.

Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s directorial along with Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is likely to go on floor by March 2021. She last appeared in Ahmad Khan’s directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh.

In 2020, Shraddha was also seen in Street Dancer 3D, which is a part of the ABCD franchise, where she impresses the audience with her flexible dance moves. The Remo D'Souza movie also features Varun Dhawan and several other famed choreographers from India.