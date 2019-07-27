Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Remo D Souza Dance the Night Away After Street Dancer 3D Wraps Shoot

Shraddha Kapoor has been posting regular updates from her upcoming dance-drama film Street Dancer 3D. Only earlier this week, the Saaho actress informed everyone via Instagram stories how she twisted her ankle on the sets and had an on-set physiotherapist apply cold compression to her ankle.

On Friday Shraddha shared the news that it was the last shoot day for Street Dancer 3D and took it to her Instagram stories to share some intimate moments with her team of actors and director Remo D'Souza, as they partied the night away. Co-star Nora Fatehi could also be seen in the video, lighting up the night with her energy and dance moves.

The videos shared by Sharddha has various cast members, including dancer-choreographer Raghav Juyal turning into a singer with karaoke mic in his hand. The crowd can be seen having a gala time with each other, while Remo, seeing everyone excited, also breaks into an impromptu dance step. Unfortunately, none of the videos show lead actor Varun Dhawan, who probably missed out due to work commitments.

See pics here:

Street Dancer 3D features Varun opposite Shraddha. It also features Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The film releases on 24 January, 2020.

Apart from these, she also has three other projects in her kitty— Saaho, Baaghi 3 and Chhichhore.

Talking about how she manages it all, she recently told Hindustan Times, “It's a crazy time. I think so as longs as I have my sleep in place and moments to meditate I feel like I can manage well. I love every moment of what I do so this is exhilarating than draining but of course, there are moments of exhaustion.”

Shraddha will next be seen in an action avatar opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, it is slated to release on August 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more