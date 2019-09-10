Shraddha Kapoor has become one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. She has also tasted box office success with films such as ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho and very recently Chhichhore. She also has big film projects like Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 lined up for 2020.

However, amid all the projects that Shraddha had signed up for, a biopic on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was also in the pipeline. However, Shraddha dropped out of the film and Parineeti stepped into her shoes for the upcoming biopic, which is to be directed Amol Gupte.

In a recent interview with an entertainment website, Shraddha opened up about her decision of quitting the Saina Nehwal film. She said, "I had to opt-out of it because Street Dancer came my way and it all boiled down to allotting dates, which was not possible. Remo sir had given me ABCD 2, so there is no way I would say no to him. I loved the Street Dancer script and he has been my guru, so he plays a big part."

She further added, "It would have been unfair for me to ask Amol to wait. I didn’t even ask. I got dengue and it got pushed already, so it was a choice to make and the choice was mine."

About working in various films throughout 2019, Shraddha told PTI in an interview, "My body is paining a lot. It has been a physically intense year for me. I did shoot three films but Street Dancer is releasing next year. I feel I should get some break but now promotions of Saaho have also started."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.