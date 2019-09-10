Take the pledge to vote

Shraddha Kapoor on Leaving Saina Nehwal Biopic: It Was A Choice to Make And Choice Was Mine

Shraddha Kapoor opted out of Saina Nehwal biopic and Parineeti Chopra has now replaced her in the film, to be directed by Amol Gupte.

News18.com

September 10, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor on Leaving Saina Nehwal Biopic: It Was A Choice to Make And Choice Was Mine
Image of Shraddha Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor has become one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. She has also tasted box office success with films such as ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho and very recently Chhichhore. She also has big film projects like Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 lined up for 2020.

However, amid all the projects that Shraddha had signed up for, a biopic on ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was also in the pipeline. However, Shraddha dropped out of the film and Parineeti stepped into her shoes for the upcoming biopic, which is to be directed Amol Gupte.

In a recent interview with an entertainment website, Shraddha opened up about her decision of quitting the Saina Nehwal film. She said, "I had to opt-out of it because Street Dancer came my way and it all boiled down to allotting dates, which was not possible. Remo sir had given me ABCD 2, so there is no way I would say no to him. I loved the Street Dancer script and he has been my guru, so he plays a big part."

She further added, "It would have been unfair for me to ask Amol to wait. I didn’t even ask. I got dengue and it got pushed already, so it was a choice to make and the choice was mine."

About working in various films throughout 2019, Shraddha told PTI in an interview, "My body is paining a lot. It has been a physically intense year for me. I did shoot three films but Street Dancer is releasing next year. I feel I should get some break but now promotions of Saaho have also started."

