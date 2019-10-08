Shraddha Kapoor on Replacing Katrina Kaif in Street Dancer: For Whatever Reason I am in, I've Had Great Time

Reportedly Katrina Kaif was the makers first choice for Street Dancer 3D. However, the actress was later replaced by Shraddha Kapoor, who was also a part of the franchise's second film. Recently, in an interview, when Shraddha was asked about not being the "original choice" for it, the actress said she did the film because of her love for dance.

"Ultimately I feel like there are so many reasons. Like I couldn't do Saina (Saina Nehwal's biopic) for whatever reasons and these things happen. Eventually, I think it is what you are happy with. I was super thrilled that I came on board for Street Dancer 3," Pinkvilla quoted the actress as saying.

"I love to dance. It's one of my most favourite things in the world. So I was super excited to get back on Street Dancer and be with my old gang -- my ABCD 2 gang. The characterisation is super different and very very exciting. So, I was only happy about it. And for whatever reason am in the film, I've had a great time. Am very happy," she added.

Currently, Shraddha is basking in the success of her recently released film Saaho, which also marked her Telugu debut. She was last featured in Chhichhore, which did fairly well at the box office. Apart from the dance drama Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan, she also has action thriller Baaghi 3 in her kitty.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan and has Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.