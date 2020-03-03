Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up on Female Actors Being Replaced in Big Bollywood Film Franchises

In most Bollywood popular film franchises, barring the Tiger series, male leads are always retained but female actors are usually replaced with another face. Shraddha Kapoor, who is reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 after starring alongside him in the original film, has reacted to this infamous practice in the industry.

"I think it's absolutely right. But I also feel that whatever is meant to come to you, comes to you, and whatever is not meant to be your's will not be yours. I feel if I'm cast in a particular film and that is meant to be for me then there's something that I'll bring to the table that will add value to those films. It's actually even on the actor if they want to do it," Shraddha told us.

At the trailer launch of Street Dancer 3D in January, Varun Dhawan had revealed that Shraddha was a little upset when the dance drama wasn't offered to her originally. Shraddha came on board the project after Katrina Kaif opted out of it due to scheduling conflict.

"There are a lot of things that don't come to the fore that a certain actor or actress may not want to do that particular film; that also happens. So, I did this film because it's adding value to me and I believe it's vice and versa. It's the character that I've never played before. For me as an actor, it was quite challenging," she added.

Talking about her character in the movie, Shraddha said, "The personality trait that she has is really fun. She is energetic and she has a very different way of communicating. I had a blast playing her, especially because it was so different to jump onto this project from Chhichhore. The rhythm was totally different and it was a lot more pacy as a character. Even though it took me a couple of days to learn the way my character speaks in this movie, I was very happy with that change."

Shraddha, who made her acting debut with Teen Patti, recently completed a decade in Bollywood. Even though her first few projects didn't perform well at the box office, Shraddha went on to be a part of successful films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Stree.

She said, "I'm proud of every role that I've done irrespective of how it's done. Because this was something that I wanted to do since I was a little girl, and there was a moment where I felt it might not come true which was after my first two films and that was very shattering. But all thanks to the support of my parents and loved ones. I think the fact that I'm only doing what I'm doing is such a big opportunity for me. So every film that I've been a part of, has been a very big deal for me."

