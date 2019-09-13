Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up on Her First Experience With Anxiety, Says 'It was Bizarre'

A common misconception is that the rich and famous are free from problems. While the statement might stand true for a number of aspects, it is important to remember that money or fame cannot cure a person suffering from mental health problems. Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently talked about her early experiences with anxiety.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shraddha addressed her first few anxiety pangs, saying, "I didn’t even know what was anxiety. We didn’t know it for a very long time. It just after Aashiqui when I had these physical manifestations of anxiety. There’s this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor’s report. It’s bizarre because I kept thinking about why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening."

The actress has come a long way since then and has even finally found solace as well. She is currently working on Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. While talking about the film she had also addressed how she deals with anxiety now. She had said, "Today, it’s something that I still deal with but it has become so much better than what it was. Also, somewhere you have to embrace it. You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for."

Shraddha Kapoor had first revealed she suffered from anxiety in 2018 while celebrating the success of her film Stree. Speaking to India Today she had revealed, "I have had anxiety issues now for the last three to four years and it’s something that I am dealing with in a positive way, every single day."

Seems like money cannot solve every problem after all but a positive mind can.

