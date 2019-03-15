English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
After undergoing a gruelling training in badminton for months, actress Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly opted out of Saina Nehwal biopic over scheduling conflicts.
After undergoing a gruelling training in badminton for months, actress Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly opted out of Saina Nehwal biopic over scheduling conflicts.
Loading...
After undergoing a gruelling training in badminton for months, actress Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly opted out of Saina Nehwal biopic over scheduling conflicts.
A report in DNA claims that Shraddha, who is currently busy shooting Street Dancer 3D in London along with Varun Dhawan, has been replaced by Parineeti Chopra.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted confirming the new.
Shraddha had begun filming on the Amole Gupte directorial in September last year. However, its shooting was halted soon after she was diagnosed with dengue.
At the time, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, “Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days into the schedule. She stopped shooting on September 27 (2018) after a check-up revealed that she has dengue. She is expected to return to the film’s set in a couple of days. Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor who portrays the younger Saina, and other supporting artists."
As per the report, she was supposed to resume work on the film this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.
The decision was apparently taken keeping in mind Shraddha's tight schedule. As of now, she is also busy with the promotion of her action thriller Saaho, which is all set to release in August this year. She has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff which is expected to go on the floors in a few months.
Meanwhile, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi fought between the British Indian army's Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in September 1897. The film will see Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A report in DNA claims that Shraddha, who is currently busy shooting Street Dancer 3D in London along with Varun Dhawan, has been replaced by Parineeti Chopra.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted confirming the new.
IT’S OFFICIAL... Parineeti Chopra to play renowned badminton player #SainaNehwal... She will start training for the biopic soon... Directed by Amole Gupte... Produced by Bhushan Kumar... Filming will be completed by 2019-end... Early 2020 release.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019
Shraddha had begun filming on the Amole Gupte directorial in September last year. However, its shooting was halted soon after she was diagnosed with dengue.
At the time, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, “Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days into the schedule. She stopped shooting on September 27 (2018) after a check-up revealed that she has dengue. She is expected to return to the film’s set in a couple of days. Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor who portrays the younger Saina, and other supporting artists."
As per the report, she was supposed to resume work on the film this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.
The decision was apparently taken keeping in mind Shraddha's tight schedule. As of now, she is also busy with the promotion of her action thriller Saaho, which is all set to release in August this year. She has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff which is expected to go on the floors in a few months.
Meanwhile, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi fought between the British Indian army's Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in September 1897. The film will see Akshay Kumar in the lead role.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Milan Talkies Movie Review: Tigmanshu Dhulia's Tenderest Tale is a Delightful Watch
- Air India Cancels Several International Flights, Spain, U.K. Route Affected
- World Sleep Day 2019: How Parents Can Help Kids Get a Better Night's Rest
- Kids Around the World Are Bunking School This Friday for Largest Ever Protest on Climate Change
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results