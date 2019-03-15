LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic

After undergoing a gruelling training in badminton for months, actress Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly opted out of Saina Nehwal biopic over scheduling conflicts.

News18.com

March 15, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
After undergoing a gruelling training in badminton for months, actress Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly opted out of Saina Nehwal biopic over scheduling conflicts.
After undergoing a gruelling training in badminton for months, actress Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly opted out of Saina Nehwal biopic over scheduling conflicts.

A report in DNA claims that Shraddha, who is currently busy shooting Street Dancer 3D in London along with Varun Dhawan, has been replaced by Parineeti Chopra.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted confirming the new.




Shraddha had begun filming on the Amole Gupte directorial in September last year. However, its shooting was halted soon after she was diagnosed with dengue.

At the time, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying, “Shraddha started feeling unwell a few days into the schedule. She stopped shooting on September 27 (2018) after a check-up revealed that she has dengue. She is expected to return to the film’s set in a couple of days. Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor who portrays the younger Saina, and other supporting artists."

View this post on Instagram

#SAINA

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on



As per the report, she was supposed to resume work on the film this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.

The decision was apparently taken keeping in mind Shraddha's tight schedule. As of now, she is also busy with the promotion of her action thriller Saaho, which is all set to release in August this year. She has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff which is expected to go on the floors in a few months.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi fought between the British Indian army's Sikh Regiment and Afghan tribesmen in September 1897. The film will see Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Follow @News18Movies for more







facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

