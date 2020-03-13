Shraddha Kapoor Posts Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Mother Shivangi Kolhapure

Shraddha Kapoor has shared a throwback photo to make her mom Shivangi Kolhapure’s birthday a special one. Sharing a cute candid picture, the Stree actress wrote, “Simply divine. Happy birthday, mommy”.

The picture captures an endearing moment between mother and daughter. We can see Shivangi is holding Shraddha with utter affection and is pinching her nose with fondness. The post has garnered immense love and birthday wishes for Shivangi.

Shraddha’s brother, Siddhant commented, "That's like Shraddha now and Shraddha 18 years ago. Love it".

Also Shraddha’s Baaghi 3 co-star, Tiger Shroff wished and wrote, “ Happy Birthday Shivangi aunty (black heart emojis)”.

Shraddha has also shared an image of a birthday cake with “Happy Birthday Mommy” written over it. She posted it as a short clip on her Instagram story. Earleir, Shraddha had uploaded a picture that featured an adorable dog by her side. “Friend,” reads her caption.

Actor Shakti Kapoor got married to Shivangi in 1982. Veteran actress, Padmini Kolhapure’s sister Shivangi has appeared in a few Hindi films during the 70s and 80s, namely, Vidhaata, Kismet, Saajan Bina Suhagan and Do Anjaane. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. The film also starred Ritiesh Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.