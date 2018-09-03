English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is a Hit Now, So Get Ready For the Sequel
The makers of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar-starrer 'Stree' are planning to make its sequel. Check details
A Still from YouTube
Loading...
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar-starrer Stree is doing fairly well at the box office. In the film, director Amar Kaushik explores the genre of horror-comedy and is now elated with the positive response producer Dinesh Vijan is planning for a sequel.
As per a report in Bollywoodlife, producer Vijan stated that the makers kept an open ending of the film so that they can pick up the sequel from there. He said “The film’s last two shots actually set up the sequel. When you watch the movie, you will understand that we had an open ending intentionally. Stree 2 will start off from there and explain those shots. We have written it as a franchise, so there will be a sequel. We are happy that the confidence in the content has paid off.”
Talking of the retention of the cast, he says "The cast will be retained, but there will be new inclusions too. Predominantly, it will still be driven by Raj and Shraddha’s characters.”
He also revealed that a major portion of the second part will be a forerunner to the first part. Giving further details he said, “Along with Shraddha’s backstory, a few other pertinent questions will be answered in the second instalment. We hope to go on floors with Stree 2 by the end of 2019. And hopefully, in two years, we will be ready with it.”
Apart from the lead Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree's ensemble cast includes Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. The film was released on August 31.
As per a report in Bollywoodlife, producer Vijan stated that the makers kept an open ending of the film so that they can pick up the sequel from there. He said “The film’s last two shots actually set up the sequel. When you watch the movie, you will understand that we had an open ending intentionally. Stree 2 will start off from there and explain those shots. We have written it as a franchise, so there will be a sequel. We are happy that the confidence in the content has paid off.”
Talking of the retention of the cast, he says "The cast will be retained, but there will be new inclusions too. Predominantly, it will still be driven by Raj and Shraddha’s characters.”
He also revealed that a major portion of the second part will be a forerunner to the first part. Giving further details he said, “Along with Shraddha’s backstory, a few other pertinent questions will be answered in the second instalment. We hope to go on floors with Stree 2 by the end of 2019. And hopefully, in two years, we will be ready with it.”
Apart from the lead Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree's ensemble cast includes Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. The film was released on August 31.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Faces Online Hate Yet Again for Promoting Anti-Ageing on Instagram Post
- Mahindra Marazzo MPV Launched in India for Rs 9.99 Lakh, Gets 7 and 8-Seater Cabin
- Janamashtami: Video of Shah Rukh Khan Breaking Dahi Handi is Winning the Internet; See Here
- Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
- George Bush Sneaks Candy to Michelle Obama During McCain's Funeral, Video Wins Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...