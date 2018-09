Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree is a Hit Now, So Get Ready For the Sequel

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar-starrer Stree is doing fairly well at the box office. In the film, director Amar Kaushik explores the genre of horror-comedy and is now elated with the positive response producer Dinesh Vijan is planning for a sequel.As per a report in Bollywoodlife , producer Vijan stated that the makers kept an open ending of the film so that they can pick up the sequel from there. He said “The film’s last two shots actually set up the sequel. When you watch the movie, you will understand that we had an open ending intentionally. Stree 2 will start off from there and explain those shots. We have written it as a franchise, so there will be a sequel. We are happy that the confidence in the content has paid off.”Talking of the retention of the cast, he says "The cast will be retained, but there will be new inclusions too. Predominantly, it will still be driven by Raj and Shraddha’s characters.”He also revealed that a major portion of the second part will be a forerunner to the first part. Giving further details he said, “Along with Shraddha’s backstory, a few other pertinent questions will be answered in the second instalment. We hope to go on floors with Stree 2 by the end of 2019. And hopefully, in two years, we will be ready with it.”Apart from the lead Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree's ensemble cast includes Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. The film was released on August 31.