Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll right now. The actress just delivered two hits back to back in the form of Saaho and Chhichhore. She's also set to next appear in Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D, both of which are sequels to commercially successful films. Now it seems that she may also be starring in one of Luv Ranjan's upcoming films.

According to Filmfare, Shraddha Kapoor is in talks to star in one of Luv Ranjan's upcoming films. Previously, Deepika Padukone was spotted visiting the filmmaker's residence with Ranbir Kapoor. It led to a massive outcry on social media because there are allegations of #MeToo attached to Luv. However, soon after, Deepika had assured fans that she would not work with someone accused of sexual harassment.

Reports also state that Ajay Devgn who will also be starring in the film has met Shraddha to discuss the film. An official announcement is expected soon if everything slides well.

The Luv directorial stars Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor and is slated to release on December 25, 2020.

Luv was accused by an anonymous actress of sexual harassment in 2018 in light of the #MeToo movement. The actress claimed Luv had asked her to strip and masturbate in front of her.

What turned social media into a battleground is when a handful of actresses including Nushrat Bharucha came to Luv's rescue. Nushrat claimed that over a span of eight years Luv had always been against sensationalizing and sexualising content or promotions. She had also claimed that whenever a revealing scene would be shot, Luv would ask her and cancel the scene if she was not comfortable with it.

Nevertheless, the anonymous accuser snapped back claiming she only wanted Ranjan punished for his actions and had nothing to gain out of it.

