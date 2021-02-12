Shraddha Kapoor Reveals 'Nagin' Will Go on Floors Soon, Says Fan Support Has Enhanced Pressure on Team

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be playing a shape-shifting serpent or Nagin in her upcoming film, thanked fans for the overwhelming love and support they showered on her after the film's announcement. She also revealed that the film will go on floors soon.

Talking to Bollywood Life, she said, “Firstly, I have to say that the moment Nagin was announced, it received so much love just for the announcement that I want to say, 'Thank you, thank you so much for that.' Of course, that has enhanced the pressure on us and we hope to live up to all the expectations.

"The shoot for Nagin is going to start in some time, just a little while is remaining. Of course, it's an extremely huge project and there are many factors that are a part of it. So, the preparations are on, but I can say that it will definitely start in some time,” she said.

The film, called 'Nagin', will be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd. The film will also reportedly designed as a trilogy.

It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.✨💜@Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020

Previously, actresses like Vyjayanthimala, Reena Roy, Rekha and Sridevi have played the role of a shapeshifting serpent on screen. Sridevi's role as an ichhadhaari nagin in Nagina and Nigahen boosted her stardom. On television, the Ekta Kapoor produced Naagin series is extremely popular with prominent TV actresses playing the role of a naagin in various seasons.

Shraddha will also be seen in a rom-com with Ranbir Kapoor. The untitled film will be directed by Luv Ranjan and even mark the debut of Boney Kapoor as an actor. The producer will be playing Ranbir' father in the film.