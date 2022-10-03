Shraddha Kapoor Reveals The Biggest Lesson She Learned In Bollywood Since Her Debut

Shraddha Kapoor started her Bollywood journey with Amitabh Bachchan and R.Madhavan starrer Teen Patti. But what alleviated her career was her breakthrough role in Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2. Following that, there was no turning back for the actress as she enthralled her fans with her portrayals in films like Ek Villian, Haider, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance and Rock On 2. In a career spanning over 12 years, Shraddha has come to realise that the current gen of actresses have better prospects in terms of acting.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Shraddha explained that films in the current landscape explore female perspectives and their characters are written with dexterity. She expressed, “A lot of things have changed since I started off, especially for female actors. Now we see films made from a female gaze, with the actress being the driving point of the story. Not only are women headlining many films and stories but they are also written in a deeply layered manner, which can create an impact. It’s a great time for women in Indian cinema.”

The Haseena Parkar actor also reflected on her learning as an actor and why it is imperative to adapt to the changes and have an open mind towards the process of learning and unlearning. “One lesson that I hold close to myself is — change is the only constant. As an actor, one has to always keep changing, evolving, learning and unlearning. As an actor, I just want to keep bettering myself as a person, keep bettering myself from who I was yesterday, and want to make the world a wee bit better,” shared the 35-year-old actor.

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up to feature in Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The coming-of-age romantic comedy would also star veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and film producer Boney Kapoor. The film is expected to release in 2023.

