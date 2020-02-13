Shraddha Kapoor Reveals What's on Her Phone in This Fun Game

Shraddha Kapoor has recently spilled some beans on what's on her phone and her revelations will make you feel she is quite like any of us when it comes to sharing memes and using social media. In an interview with Femina, Shraddha, 32, played a fun activity in which she had to answer various questions about what's on her phone.

During the activity, the Street Dancer 3D star gave viewers more insight into her life by answering various questions - from her favorite picture to the number of family groups she is a part of. Taking to Instagram, the magazine shared the video in which the Haider actress unravelled her unknown side.

When asked about the name of the last person she called, Shraddha replied that it was Varun Gupta, who is handling the marketing for Street Dancer.

She further revealed that her emergency contacts are her family and friends, adding there are lots of speed dials on her phone. The actress also said that she is part of many family groups.

Shraddha said that she mostly stalked quotes and meme pages on Instagram. However, the 32-year-old actress refused to tell about the last meme she shared on social media.

Shraddha, who made her acting debut with Teen Patti, has acted in number of films including ABCD2, Ek Villain, and Chhichhore. The actress, who shot to fame with Aashiqui 2, is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor. Her upcoming film is Baaghi 3, helmed by Ahmed Khan. The film will hit the screens on March 6.

