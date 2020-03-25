MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal Wish Fans on Gudi Padwa 2020

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

As Gudi Padwa celebrations were marred by the coronavirus lockdown, celebrities decided to wish their fans on social media to keep the festive spirit alive.

Share this:

Shraddha Kapoor delighted her fans by sharing a stunning monochrome picture on social media featuring the actress, mother Shivangi Kolhapure and her amma (Shraddha’s maternal grandmother) clad in saree on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shraddha wished her fans happy Gudi Padwa and said that tradition of wearing a saree on this festival has been going on for generations. Gudi Padwa is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa and marks the beginning of New Year as per the Hindu Calendar.

Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor could not resist himself from commenting on the post. He, remembering his maternal grandmother, wrote, "This photo makes me so happy and emotional, miss amma so much."

The actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff.

As all the celebs are practising self-isolation amid rising cases of coronavirus, they are interacting with their followers on social media. In view of the deteriorating situation due to coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown beginning March 25.

Celebs including Preity G Zinta, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kajal Aggarwal also wished their fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Preity took to Twitter to wish her followers and friends and wrote, ”Happy Gudi Padwa, Happy Chetti Chand & Happy Navratri to all of you who celebrate. May Mata Rani protect all of us & keep us healthy and safe.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a video of him tying a pagdi as he wished his fans on the occasion.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Gudi Padwa

A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on

Bhandarkar also wished his online family and urged them to stay at home and celebrate this festival with family.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has urged people to stay indoors and make most of this day with their family.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story