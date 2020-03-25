Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal Wish Fans on Gudi Padwa 2020

Shraddha Kapoor delighted her fans by sharing a stunning monochrome picture on social media featuring the actress, mother Shivangi Kolhapure and her amma (Shraddha’s maternal grandmother) clad in saree on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shraddha wished her fans happy Gudi Padwa and said that tradition of wearing a saree on this festival has been going on for generations. Gudi Padwa is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa and marks the beginning of New Year as per the Hindu Calendar.

Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor could not resist himself from commenting on the post. He, remembering his maternal grandmother, wrote, "This photo makes me so happy and emotional, miss amma so much."

The actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 in which she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff.

As all the celebs are practising self-isolation amid rising cases of coronavirus, they are interacting with their followers on social media. In view of the deteriorating situation due to coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown beginning March 25.

Celebs including Preity G Zinta, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kajal Aggarwal also wished their fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Preity took to Twitter to wish her followers and friends and wrote, ”Happy Gudi Padwa, Happy Chetti Chand & Happy Navratri to all of you who celebrate. May Mata Rani protect all of us & keep us healthy and safe.”

Happy Gudi Padwa, Happy Chetti Chand & Happy Navratri to all of you who celebrate 🙏 May Mata Rani protect all of us & keep us healthy and safe. #Jaimatadi #gudipadwa2020 #Ting pic.twitter.com/R1AMoOGXXH — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 25, 2020

Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a video of him tying a pagdi as he wished his fans on the occasion.

Bhandarkar also wished his online family and urged them to stay at home and celebrate this festival with family.

On this auspicious occasion of #GudiPadwa, #Ugadi & #ChetiChand. Let's be safe at home and celebrate this auspicious festival with our family. #StayHomeSaveLives 🙏🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 25, 2020

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has urged people to stay indoors and make most of this day with their family.

Wishing you all a #HappyUgadi and #GudiPadwa. May this day bring us immense strength to battle the ongoing crisis. Stay home and make the most of this day with your family. #StayHomeStaysafe🙏🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 25, 2020

