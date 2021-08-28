Shraddha Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha to Tie the Knot Soon? Her Aunt Padmini Kolhapure Replies

A few months back, speculation was rife that things were getting serious between Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and that the rumoured couple was likely to tie the knot soon. However, Shraddha had dismissed the rumours back then. In 2019, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot for which she collaborated with Rohan. At the time, both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their Bollywood friends including his brother Siddhant Kapoor and co-star Varun Dhawan that almost confirmed their relationship.

Now, Shraddha’s cousin Priyaank Sharma and aunt Padmini Kolhapure have reacted to rumours of the actress’ impending wedding to Rohan. Priyaank told India.com, “I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar (what should I say now). But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!” While Shraddha’s aunt, Padmini Kolhapure said, “Marriage, wow! That’s a strange question (she too giggled) agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi (if she plans to get married, you’ll come to know).”

In an interview with ETimes, Rohan’s father Rakesh Shrestha earlier said that Rohan and Shraddha had been friends from their college days. “Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one,” he said.

“If they decide to marry each other, I will happily do everything for them. The word ‘objection’ does not exist in my dictionary. And let me tell you, I call Rohan as ‘My Dream’, I rarely address him as ‘Rohan’," he added. Rakesh has been a top film photographer, who has shot for over 600 films and every superstar in his time.

