Shraddha Kapoor Says the Audience is Interested in a Good Story More Than its Star
Shraddha Kapoor has seen both success and failure and she feels lucky to to be loved by the audience.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actress Shraddha Kapoor says the audience is more interested in watching a good story rather than a star.
"I don't think people go to the theatre only to watch a star... rather they watch a story. People are really smart to choose a film by its trailer and there are various avenues of entertainment. Audiences want good content," Shraddha told IANS.
Her last release Haseena Parkar bombed at the box office. She will be soon seen in Stree, a horror-comedy directed by Amar Kaushik.
Asked if working with a debutant director in an experimental genre like horror-comedy is too much risk to take at this point of her career, Shraddha said: "I think every film is risky in some way or the other because the audience is changing rapidly and it is difficult to predict what our audience wants to see.
"That is why the only thing I am focused on is giving my best while making a film. The result, box office number... is not in our hands. As an actor also, I enjoy the process of filmmaking," she said.
She started her career in 2010 with the film Teen Patti which failed to make a mark at the box office. In fact, before her first hit film Aashiqui 2, she had to go through a tough time.
Is that the reason why she is least bothered about the outcome of a film?
"See, I know that what goes down, surely goes up because what goes up, someday goes down. It is the law of nature and we are no one to change that. Maintaining a consistency in my work, my craft and improving me with each passing project is the only thing I can design. So as an actress, I want to focus on that," she said.
"And yes, it is true that because I did not get success overnight with my debut film, I have seen both the sides very closely. I am lucky that a mass audience loved me, accepted me and I manage to build my fan following. I want to grow that with my quality work," added the actress.
Stree is releasing on August 31.
