Shraddha Kapoor Sees Red in Her First Saaho Poster; Who is in Her Line of Fire?

We have been seeing Prabhas on posters of Saaho and in glimpses of the film. Fans of the south star have been waiting to see him on the big screen again, two years after the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion. After revealing a poster featuring Prabhas on May 27, the makers have finally given us a glimpse of Saaho's leading lady Shraddha Kapoor. And she is looking every bit as menacing as the leading man.In the poster, Shraddha is seen against a red background, wielding a gun with an intense look on her face. The actress shared the poster with the caption, "The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign."Her fans and friends praised her new look in the film. Actress Mandira Bedi reacted to it saying, "Ufff! Absolute (fire) baby!!!" Others who reacted to the poster included her Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza and actress Evelyn Sharma.Saaho recently landed in controversy when music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy opted out of the film. They made the announcement on social media without giving any reason. "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho. Here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film (sic)."Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film's lead stars, Prabhas and Shraddha, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming venture, which will also see Shraddha doing some high octane stunts. The film also marks the debut of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress in the South Indian film industry. It will be released in multiple languages on August 15.