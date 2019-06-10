Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shraddha Kapoor Sees Red in Her First Saaho Poster; Who is in Her Line of Fire?

Makers of Prabhas-starrer Saaho have released the first poster of Shraddha Kapoor from the film. She is making her debut in south film industry with this movie.

News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shraddha Kapoor Sees Red in Her First Saaho Poster; Who is in Her Line of Fire?
Image: Twitter
Loading...
We have been seeing Prabhas on posters of Saaho and in glimpses of the film. Fans of the south star have been waiting to see him on the big screen again, two years after the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion. After revealing a poster featuring Prabhas on May 27, the makers have finally given us a glimpse of Saaho's leading lady Shraddha Kapoor. And she is looking every bit as menacing as the leading man.

In the poster, Shraddha is seen against a red background, wielding a gun with an intense look on her face. The actress shared the poster with the caption, "The teaser is out on June 13th! #SAAHO #15thAugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @sujeethsign."

Her fans and friends praised her new look in the film. Actress Mandira Bedi reacted to it saying, "Ufff! Absolute (fire) baby!!!" Others who reacted to the poster included her Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza and actress Evelyn Sharma.




Saaho recently landed in controversy when music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy opted out of the film. They made the announcement on social media without giving any reason. "We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho. Here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film (sic)."

Saaho has been in the making since 2017. The film's lead stars, Prabhas and Shraddha, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming venture, which will also see Shraddha doing some high octane stunts. The film also marks the debut of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress in the South Indian film industry. It will be released in multiple languages on August 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram