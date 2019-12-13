Shraddha Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Picture of Parents on Their Wedding Anniversary

Having played several villainous roles in the '70s and '80s, Shakti Kapoor is a loving husband and a doting father in real life. He tied the knot with Shivangi, sister of noted actress Padmini Kolhapure, 38 years ago. The couple is proud parents to Bollywood actors Shraddha and Siddhant Kapoor.

Since Shakti and Shivangi are celebrating their wedding anniversary on December 13, Shraddha shared an adorable throwback picture of her parents. She even wrote a heartfelt caption for her parents alongwith the sepia toned picture. "Happy anniversary mommy and baapu! Love you both more than words can ever express. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and making me the person that I am today," she wrote.

Checkout the epic throwback picture below:

Fans sent in lots of love and good wishes for the happy couple. In about two hours, the post already had over 7 lakh likes. This isn't the first time that Shraddha has taken her fans to a trip down memory lane. Two months back, she shared an approximately 55-year-old picture of her father with his school cricket team and asked her fans to identify young Shakti Kapoor.

On the work front, Shraddha's last release Chhichhore, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput was a commercial success, which easily reached the 100 crore club. Shraddha has three releases in her kitty scheduled for 2020 - Street Dancer 3D, Baaghi 3 and Roohi Afza.

