1-MIN READ

Shraddha Kapoor Shares Childhood Pic Flaunting Her 'Bunny' Teeth

Shraddha Kapoor took a walk down the memory lane on Monday and shared an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Actress Shraddha Kapoor took a walk down the memory lane on Monday and shared an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days, flaunting her "bunny" teeth.

"When I had teeth like rabbit....#beforebraces," shraddha captioned the image.

Reacting to Shraddha's cute image, actress Sara Ali Khan commented: "So cute."

Actor Varun Sharma wrote: "So cute. I have bunny teeth even now."

A few days back, the Ek Villain star had shared another throwback picture from her childhood. In this image, she can be seen wearing a white dress.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has also been constantly interacting with her fans on social media by sharing pictures and videos amid countrywide lockdown. The actress recently delighted her fans with her terrace workout clips.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Being Home.” She also used the hashtags stay safe and stay home to urge people to remain indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On the work front, Shraddha might reportedly share screen space with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in "Geetha Govindam" fame Parasuram's next. She was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in "Baaghi 3".

