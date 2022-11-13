Shraddha Kapoor Shares Cute Selfie, Calls Herself CEO of 'Chashmish Club', Fans React

Shraddha Kapoor seems to have gotten herself new spectacles. The Baaghi 2 actress shared a picture of herself donning a new pair of glasses, calling herself the CEO of Chashmish club. In the caption, she wrote “Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???”

The comments section instantly filled up with lots of love and funny comments which even Shraddha responded to. One user commented, “Sunday ho, aur Shraddha koi cute si selfie daalke hume khush na kare, aisa nahi ho sakta ❤️”. To which Shraddha replied, “Aur aapke aise pyaare comments se mera din na bane, aisa nahi hosakta”. Director Remo D’Souza and Kiara Advani also stopped by the comments section and complimented Shraddha.

The actress boasts of one of the most engaging social media accounts by a Bollywood actress, with a huge number of comments and mentions amongst her contemporaries. Her captions and stories are interesting and fans enjoy going through her social media a lot. Today, she has a huge following of 75.8 million on social media. The credit go to her charming social media personality and the no-filter content that she puts out there.

Shraddha enjoys a humongous following all across the nation. The actress is always active on social media, sharing interesting glimpses of her life. Her fans never miss a chance to shower their love which has made her achieve the milestone of 75 million followers on social media.

Currently, netizens are impressed with Shraddha’s cameo in the Thumkeshwari song from the film Bhediya which took the internet by a storm. Apart from that the actress will also be seen in the much awaited Stree 2 and in an untitled next of Luv Ranjan’s with Ranbir Kapoor.

