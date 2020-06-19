Shraddha Shares Fond Memories Of Sushant Singh Rajput From Chhichhore, Calls Him 'Rare Kind'

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his friend and Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor says his passing has left a huge void but she will remember the actor as someone "who was the rare kind."

The actress has shared some fond memories from the making of her film Chhichhore with the late actor.

Sharing a still from Chhichhore song Fikar Not, Shraddha wrote, “There is the rare kind you meet; the one who makes YOU feel special, who makes YOU feel good about yourself, who showers YOU with kindness and love and HE was one of them.” She shared another still which shows the two sitting across a table and a throwback picture from a fashion event on her Instagram stories.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34. According to Mumbai Police, the actor was under medication for depression.

In another Instagram post on Thursday, Shraddha shared a picture of the duo along with the front page of the book "The Secret Principles of Genius" signed by Sushant.

"Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void. Sushant! Dearest Sush! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere," she began the homage.

"He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next," Kapoor, who was among Rajput's industry friends who attended his funeral, wrote in the caption.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrical release and his biggest hit with domestic box office collection of over Rs 153 crore. It also had Varun Sharma in prominent role.