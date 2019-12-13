Shraddha Kapoor Shares Picture of Parents on Wedding Anniversary, Sunil Grover Returns as Gutthi on Bigg Boss

As Shakti Kapoor and wife Shivangi celebrated their wedding anniversary on December 13, Shraddha Kapoor shared an adorable throwback picture of her parents. She even wrote a heartfelt caption for her parents alongwith the sepia toned picture.

Comedian Sunil Grover, adored for his character Gutthi on the Kapil Sharma show, is making a comeback on the silver screen. But there is a twist, this time the audience will see him next to Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 13. Gutthi will make an appearance with Salman on Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar.

Wednesday saw the Rajya Sabha pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill which will allow non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to get citizenship in the country. Anurag Kashyap who has been known to be vocal about his opinions on such matters was asked about his reaction to the bill. Speaking to The Quint, the filmmaker said, "My instant reaction to it is why and how and it's not going to stop. We have voted for it, we should keep getting it."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya tied the knot with boyfriend Harsh Samorre on Thursday, December 12. The wedding ceremony took place in Jaipur. The wedding ceremony was attended by her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars like Erica Fernandes and Shubhaavi Choksey.

In the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo to be aired on Friday, contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen playing a scene straight out of the famous movie Devdas. In the clip, Vishal, who is standing inside a jail, portrays Devdas and Shehnaaz playing Paro, walks up to him and asks a few questions. In the second frame, Shehnaaz asks Vishal "kya main tumse pyaar kar sakti hoon?(Can I fall in love with you?)"

