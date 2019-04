Shraddha Kapoor Sings 'Tum Hi Ho' as Aashiqui 2 Completes 6 Years, See Video

Aashiqui 2 trained the spotlight on one of Bollywood's most chirpiest and charming actresses- Shraddha Kapoor. The Mohit Suri directorial completed 6 years on April 26 and Shraddha celebrated the occasion by breaking into a rendition of the title track Tum Hi Ho from the film that brought to the big screen the sizzling chemistry and heart-wrenching love story of Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur.Sharing the video, Shraddha wrote, "I am what I am because of you all ❤️ #6YearsOfAashiqui2." Marking the special day, Shraddha also changed her profile name to 'Aarohi,' her character from Aashiqui 2. Coincidentally, Sharaddha plays an aspiring singer in the film, which is the Hindi remake of Hollywood musical A Star is Born. See video here:Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a loving message to the video. He wrote, "I still remember that weekend ! ♥️ When all your hardwork, talent was appreciated and watched all over ... so proud ... ♥️"Since Aashiqui 2, Shraddha has gone on to feature in hit films like Ek Villian, Haider, ABCD 2 and Stree. This year alone she has three films releasing-- Saaho with Baahubali star Prabhas, Chhichhore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan.Due to a busy schedule, Shraddha dropped out from Saina Nehwal's biopic, paving way for Parineeti Chopra to step in her place. However, it has been confirmed that she will be returning to the hit Baaghi franchise for the third installment opposite Tiger Shroff.Follow @News18Movies for more