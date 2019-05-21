English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shraddha Kapoor Starts Shooting Action Sequences for Saaho Despite Leg and Neck Injury
Shraddha Kapoor has kicked off the Lonavala schedule of the film with Prabhas even as she recovers from physical injuries.
Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor has been shooting films back to back, be it Street Dancer 3D or Saaho. So much so, that the actress is not even letting physical injuries come in the way of her work commitments. The actress, who will be seen doing action sequences in the Prabhas starrer, recently suffered an injury where she sprained her neck and strained her leg.
Despite the injuries, Shraddha has begun shooting for the Lonavala schedule of Saaho. While she is recovering from the injuries, she has already travelled to Lonavala for the next schedule in which she will be performing action sequences. The producers of the film are making sure that she is having a light day, considering her recent injury, reported Mid Day. In Saaho, she will be seen in an action avatar, essaying the role of a cop.
The makers of Saaho have a surprise planned for Prabhas fans, something the Baahubali star announced on Instagram yesterday. He is slated to unveil the surprise today.
Shraddha is having a busy year, with four projects in her kitty currently. She has taken her dance skills to the next level in Street Dancer, opposite Varun Dhawan. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos of her dance rehearsals regularly in the past few months on social media.
The film Chhichhore will test her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Shraddha will also be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. The sequel to the horror comedy Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha, is likely to go on floors next year.
