Shraddha Kapoor Talks About Reuniting With Varun Dhawan, Gives an Update on Stree 2

Good news for Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan fans as the actress said she is looking forward to collaborating with the actor again. The duo were seen in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Moreover, Varun and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya is also a part of the same horror-comedy universe as Shraddha’s Stree. Shraddha was a part of Bhediya’s song Thumkeshwari. The actress who is currently gearing up for the release of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor recently said that she hopes she gets a film where she can reunite with him.

The actress said, “I hope we get a film where we are reunited. We do get a lot of love on social media and here’s hoping that something happens soon," the actress told PinkVilla in an interview.

Talking about the sequel of Stree, Shraddha said that they will hopefully start the shoot very soon. She was seen with Rajkummar Rao in the Amar Kaushik directorial. “When I had heard Stree, I remember I had fallen off the sofa (laughing). I heard it as an audience and I was like I need to be a part of this film".

Speaking of Shraddha’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, after dropping two peppy tracks from the film, the makers have recently released the movie’s Holi anthem - Show Me The Thumka. It sees Ranbir and Shraddha dance like never before, and needless to say, the song is already being loved by social media users.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here