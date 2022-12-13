Shraddha Kapoor Teases Title of Her And Ranbir Kapoor's Film; Alia Bhatt Makes Hilarious Guess

Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is yet to be titled. On Tuesday, Shraddha and Luv took to Instagram to drop a teaser poster featuring the acronyms of the movie title which has left the fans guessing.

Sharing the poster, Shraddha wrote, “And the title is… Guess Karo?" The poster features alphabets ‘TJMM’. It also mentions that the full title will be revealed tomorrow, December 14. Alia Bhatt also shared the poster on her Instagram Story and wrote: “Tingle Jingle Mingle Mingle".

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Luv Ranjan will announce the title of his much-awaited film with a special quirky video. “It’s going to be a digital launch for this video, and the same will be played ing multiplexes all across from December 16,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

“It’s a quirky title and they want to announce it in their own way. It’s best to respect the secrecy,” the source said, before adding, both Ranbir and Shraddha will feature in the video announcement video.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that in the weeks that follow after the title announcement, the teaser, trailer and music of the film will also be released. “The announcement video will be followed by a series of other conventional assets, which includes the teaser, trailer, and music, leading to the film’s release. Much like all rom-com led by Ranbir, this one too rides on a solid music album, and the makers are confident to strike the chord with all their assets, including the album,” a Pinkvilla report suggested.

Luv Ranjan’s movie is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. Earlier, several pictures of the actors from their Spain shooting schedule went viral on social media. The film will be released on Holi next year.

