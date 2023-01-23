Shraddha Kapoor Thanks Luv Ranjan for Choosing Her and Ranbir Kapoor Instead of Kartik Aaryan-Nushrratt Bharuccha

After Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to grace the silver screen once again in director Luv Ranjan’s next. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will be her first collaboration with the filmmaker. In the romantic-comedy, she will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor. Today, at the trailer launch event of the film, the actress teasingly Luv Ranjan and thanked the director for being “open to working with fresh faces," referring to her pairing with Ranbir, instead of his go-to couple Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

She made this joke referring to the fact that previously, Luv Ranjan had collaborated with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha on multiple occasions, which include movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). Shraddha, therefore, thanked him for choosing beyond his favourites. Luv Ranjan will be collaborating with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time for their upcoming movie.

The team of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar was present at the trailer launch today. The event started with stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi leaving everyone in splits with a joke about the film. Shraddha Kapoor, during the event, teased the director and said, “I am so excited that Luv sir ne decide kiya ki Kartik aur Nushrratt ke alawa (Luv sir has decided that besides Kartik and Nushrratt), he was open to working with us fresh faces. Bohut khushi ki baat hui (it is a very good news), so thank you very much, Luv sir."

To keep the audience hyped about the fresh pairing, the lead actors were strategically kept apart throughout the event. As per the filmmaker, if the audience wanted to see Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor together, then they will have to wait for the movie’s release on the big screen.

Meanwhile, watch the trailer of the film here:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will mark Shraddha Kapoor’s first film after the Covid-19 pandemic. Previously, she had a cameo role in the song Thumkeshwari in the movie Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will be Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the romantic-comedy genre a decade after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The upcoming film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead along with Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. The movie will hit the theatres on Holi, March 8.

