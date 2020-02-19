Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff Dance up a Storm in Bhankas Remake for Baaghi 3

Bollywood is continuously striving to bring back the charm of the bygone era by creating remakes of classics. Be it Tamma Tamma, Cheez Badi, Chamma Chamma, Laila Main Laila or Jab Koi Baat, we have already seen the reboots of many popular hits.

Recently, the makers of Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 released the revamped version of Dus Bahane. Soon after, the third song from the movie is out and it is another remake. The song Ek Aankh Maaroon Toh was originally sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle in the 1984 movie Tohfa.

Tiger announced about the release of the new song, titled Bhankas, in a tweet. He wrote, “Jab Ronnie aur Siya ke moves par honge sab vaari, tab bajega dhol aur naachegi duniya saari. #Bhankas Song Out Now!”

The remake is voiced by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi and Jonita Gandhi, and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed. According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, the new song was shot in Mumbai with over 300 background dancers.

Watch the video here:

The original music score was directed by Bappi Lahiri, who remembered the old times while recreating the number. “It was Sajid Nadiadwala’s idea to get the iconic track back as he believes that the song can be a superhit again,” he added.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the super hit action thriller, War along with Hrithik Roshan. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, was a part of the dance franchise, Street Dancer 3D, where she starred opposite Varun Dhawan.

Baaghi 3 marks the third installment of the Bollywood action thriller and stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

