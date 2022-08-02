Shraddha Kapoor to Be Paired Opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tezaab Remake?

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently working on Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor. Amid this, she has also been reportedly approached for the Tezaab remake. According to recent reports, the Ek Villain actress will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan for the first time in the remake of the film. Producer Murad Khetani earlier confirmed that the Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit starrer is being remade.

According to a source quoted by IndiaToday.in, “The makers were looking for a reliable name and a fresh Jodi for the cast of Tezaab remake. Shraddha and Kartik have not shared onscreen space together so far and if things work out, this is a pair they would like to bet on.”

Tezaab was released in 1988 and starred Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The iconic duo of the actors as well as the songs of the film were a huge hit. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Madhuri reacted to the news about the Tezaab remake. “I haven’t really got the time to react but how does it matter if I am okay with it? Someone is making the film and art is open to interpretation and if he (Murad Khetani) has another way of doing it then that’s his creativity.”

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir and Shraddha’s film, it will be the first time that the two actors will be sharing the screen space. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. Last month, a picture of the actors from their Spain shooting schedule went viral on social media. In the viral click, Ranbir and Shraddha were seen standing in the water.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here