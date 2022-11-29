Shraddha Kapoor To Play a Kashmiri Girl Named Rukhsana Kausar In Her Next Film - Do You Know Who She Is?

Shraddha Kapoor has several projects in her pipeline but if a recent report is to be believed, the actress is all set to step into the role of a brave Kashmiri girl - Rukhsana Kausar, for her next movie. As reported by Pinkvilla, Shraddha will soon be playing Rukhsana - the girl who killed a Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) militant in one of her upcoming projects.

While no further information regarding the movie has been shared so far, a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed, “Makers of the film wanted someone who would look like a 20-year-old onscreen to play Rukhsana. Shraddha undoubtedly will do justice to the role. And hence she has been roped into the movie. Shraddha’s role in the film is completely opposite of what she has portrayed in most of her movies."

Who is Rukhsana Kausar?

Rukhsana Kausar is a Kashmiri girl who became an overnight hero and was praised for her braveness after she killed a LeT terrorist in September 2009. Back then, a group of terrorists barged into Rukhsana’s house but the girl snatched one of the terrorists’ AK-47 and shot him dead. She left another terrorist injured.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently made a cameo in the Bhediya song Thumkeshvari which took the internet by storm and left everyone completely impressed. Next, the actress has two big projects in her pipeline - Stree 2 and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Besides this, it was recently reported that Disha Patani has been removed from Ektaa Kapoor’s KTina. A report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that after ousting Disha from the project, Ektaa is now planning to approach Shraddha Kapoor for the lead role. “Talks with both are on to replace Disha Patani. In light of this change, filming has ground to a halt, and will resume once the change in the cast is made,” a source said. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

