Shraddha Kapoor to Play Air Hostess in Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3: Report

Shraddha Kapoor is coming back to the Baaghi franchise. The actress has been cast as the female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in the series' third film. The film marks Shraddha's return to the popular action film franchise after Baaghi, which released in 2016.

Now, Mumbai Mirror has learnt that actress will reportedly play the role of an air hostess in the movie.

"Ahmed Khan and Farhad (Samji, writer) wanted to create an interesting, multilayered part for her. Shraddha will start shooting in early September in Mumbai. The team will later move to Agra and then fly out of the country for the international schedule, beginning in Georgia," a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror.

Choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who helmed Baaghi 2, will return to the director's chair for the threequel.

The sequel to the 2018 film, which starred Disha Patani opposite Tiger, is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

"The entire team of 'Baaghi' is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha's pair was extremely loved in 'Baaghi' and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together," Sajid had earlier said.

Baaghi 2 became one of the highest grossers of 2018. Even before the film released in March 2018, the makers had announced the third part of the action franchise.

Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

Meanwhile, Shraddha will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Chhichhore, also produced by Sajid. She recently wrapped up filming Street Dancer 3D, also featuring Varun Dhawan.

