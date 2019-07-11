Shraddha Kapoor to Tie the Knot With Celebrity Photographer Rohan Shrestha in 2020?

Shraddha Kapoor is unusually private about her personal life. From a very long time, the internet has been buzzing with rumours of the actress dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. While the two have always remained tight-lipped on their alleged affair, a new report suggests that they are planning to take their relationship to the next level soon.

According to Ahmedabad Mirror, Shraddha and Rohan could be getting married sometime in 2020. The duo has reportedly been dating for over two years, according to multiple reports, and apparently, both feel that they have reached a place where they want to make it official. The latest report also claims that Shraddha’s mother, Shivangi Kapoor, is already busy with wedding preparations and putting together ideas for the event.

However, there have been no official confirmation from either Shraddha or Rohan or any member of their respective families.

Shraddha is currently busy with her two forthcoming films Saaho and Street Dancer 3D. Apart from these, she also has two other projects in her kitty— Baaghi 3 and Chhichhore.

Talking about how she manages it all, she recently told Hindustan Times, “It's a crazy time. I think so as longs as I have my sleep in place and moments to meditate I feel like I can manage well. I love every moment of what I do so this is exhilarating than draining but of course, there are moments of exhaustion.”

Shraddha will next be seen in an action avatar opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, it is slated to release on August 15. She will also star opposite Varun Dhawan in Remo D’Souza’s dance film Street Dancer 3D, which will release on November 8. Also featuring Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, it is Shraddha’s second film with both Remo and Varun. The trio had teamed up earlier for ABCD 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more