Shraddha Kapoor to Tie the Knot With Celebrity Photographer Rohan Shrestha in 2020?
If reports are to be believed then Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is planning to get married to photographer Rohan Shrestha next year.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Shraddha Kapoor is unusually private about her personal life. From a very long time, the internet has been buzzing with rumours of the actress dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. While the two have always remained tight-lipped on their alleged affair, a new report suggests that they are planning to take their relationship to the next level soon.
According to Ahmedabad Mirror, Shraddha and Rohan could be getting married sometime in 2020. The duo has reportedly been dating for over two years, according to multiple reports, and apparently, both feel that they have reached a place where they want to make it official. The latest report also claims that Shraddha’s mother, Shivangi Kapoor, is already busy with wedding preparations and putting together ideas for the event.
However, there have been no official confirmation from either Shraddha or Rohan or any member of their respective families.
Shraddha is currently busy with her two forthcoming films Saaho and Street Dancer 3D. Apart from these, she also has two other projects in her kitty— Baaghi 3 and Chhichhore.
Talking about how she manages it all, she recently told Hindustan Times, “It's a crazy time. I think so as longs as I have my sleep in place and moments to meditate I feel like I can manage well. I love every moment of what I do so this is exhilarating than draining but of course, there are moments of exhaustion.”
Shraddha will next be seen in an action avatar opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in Saaho. Directed by Sujeeth, it is slated to release on August 15. She will also star opposite Varun Dhawan in Remo D’Souza’s dance film Street Dancer 3D, which will release on November 8. Also featuring Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, it is Shraddha’s second film with both Remo and Varun. The trio had teamed up earlier for ABCD 2.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Final Volkswagen Beetle Rolls-Off the Mexican Production Line
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: The Best Hybrid Computing Device That Android Has to Offer
- Samuel L Jackson Takes a Jibe At Daniel Craig, Says ‘I’m Not Looking for Another Job’
- Salman Khan Hosts Grand Birthday Bash for Ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, See Pics
- India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Thanks Fans for Support After India’s World Cup Exit