Shraddha Kapoor Trolled for Ignoring Poor, Old Man, Netizens Say, 'Garib Ko Paisa Bhi Nahi De Rahi'

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was recently criticized massively by netizens for ignoring a poor, old man during one of her paparazzi reactions. In the video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the actress can be seen chatting with her friends after lunch. She was approached by an old man who requested her money but Shraddha appeared to ignore him and joined her friends. This act did not sit well with the netizens and since then, she has been criticised brutally by them.

Take a look at the video:

One of the users criticised her for owning expensive things and wrote, “Itna paisa ho kar bhi kya faida vo garib ko paisa bhi nhi de rhi h," while another user wrote, “Hero wo hota hai jo Garib ki madad karta hai 😓😓😓😓."

One of the netizens argued in Shraddha’s favour and said that actors pay in their own ways. “they don’t carry chillar but pay online.. and india has many beggars toh sabko dena jarori nahi.. actors donate in their own ways to many causes.. don’t judge by this," wrote the user.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3. The actress is currently filming for Luv Ranjan’s next.

