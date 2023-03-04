Shraddha Kapoor Turns Airport Into Her Dance Floor, Performs To Show Me The Thumka; Watch Video

Shraddha Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her highly anticipated rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, recently celebrated her 36th birthday with fans. The actress has also been occupied with film promotions which require her to travel across the country. As such, it didn’t come as a surprise for fans when the Aashiqui 2 actress was captured by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai Airport. Not only did she enjoy a piece of cake with the photographer, she also performed the hook-step from one of the songs of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Show Me The Thumka.

In a clip that was shared by a paparazzo handle, Shradhha Kapoor was spotted at the airport in a light yellow T-Shirt and light brown baggy pants. She paired her simple airport look with black sunglasses as she walked past the paparazzi thanking them for wishing her a happy birthday. The actress then paused to strike some glamorous poses. Shraddha was then seen breaking into the hook-step of Show Me The Thumka along with a photographer.

Needless to say, fans were impressed to see this humble side of Shraddha. “Most humble superstar! All the best for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar!" a fan wrote. Another comment read, “Shraddha Ma’am sabse alag hai. Koi attitude nahi. Kitni sweet. Koi bhi aisa nahi karta media ke liye, fans ke liye. Inke jaise dusre log sirf cut karte hai cake inhone toh khaaya bhi!" A third user said, “She is so cute and humble and always eats the cake her fans bring. Never denied to eat like others does. My thumka girl(with red heart emojis)".

Speaking of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, after dropping two peppy tracks from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer upcoming film- Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the makers have recently released the movie’s Holi anthem - Show Me The Thumka. It sees Ranbir and Shraddha dance like never before, and needless to say, the song is already being loved by social media users.

The three-minute-fifteen-second song sees Ranbir in a vibrant blue kurta, and Shraddha looks gorgeous in a bright yellow saree. Set up in a festive theme, the song is shot around a colourful set, and Ranbir and Shraddha’s dance moves are simply killer. The song crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh will surely make you hit the dance floor.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

