Shraddha Kapoor Turns Bollywood's Newest Naagin for Three-film Series

Shraddha Kapoor has signed a three-film series based on the shape-shifting nagin. The actress, who has starred in films like Baaghi 3, Chhichhore and Stree, will be stepping into the role of a nagin.

The film, called 'Nagin', will be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd. The date of the release is yet to be decided.

Previously, actresses like Vyjayanthimala, Reena Roy, Rekha and Sridevi have played the role of a shapeshifting serpent on screen. Sridevi's role as an ichhadhaari nagin in Nagina and Nigahen boosted her stardom. On television, the Ekta Kapoor produced Naagin series is extremely popular with prominent TV actresses playing the role of a naagin in various seasons.

Shraddha shares, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It's like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience."

The makers of the new film were scouting for an actress who not only look great on screen but could also perform the role to perfection. Shraddha seemed to fit the bill. Essentially a love story, both director Vishal Furia and actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi plan to mount the film with some very exciting Visual FX. Nagin will be designed as a trilogy.