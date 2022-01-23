Shraddha Kapoor Turns Bridesmaid, Officiates Makeup Artist's Wedding in Lavender Gown, See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor proved that she has a heart of gold by doing something unique for her best friend and makeup artist Shraddha Naik. The actress not only turned up as a bridesmaid at the wedding, she also officiated the ceremony for her makeup artiste, proving that her bond with Shraddha is really a special one.

Pictures and videos of Shraddha officiating the wedding ceremony have been shared on social media, capturing the emotional moment for both the Shraddhas. The make-up artist thanked the actress and wrote a heartwarming note for her as she shared the video. She spoke about how special it was for Baaghi actress to officiate the wedding.

She wrote, “Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding It meant the world to me & Richie! @shraddhakapoor (sic)."

The actress replied, “My shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and brides maid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu I love you more than words will ever be able to express." The actress’ simple yet stunning look in a lavender gown impressed everyone.

Take a look at more pics from the wedding here:

Shraddha will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s film which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. She will also be starring in a film with Nikhil Dwivedi, in which she will play a naagin.

