Shraddha Kapoor Uses Covid-19 Lockdown to Draw Attention to Animals Suffering in Captivity

Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt message on social media raising her voice against animals kept in cages in zoos. Likening their situation with the isolation people are forced to live in right now, Shraddha highlighted the fact that the animals have been living alone in cages for years for our viewing pleasure.

The actress shed some light on the lack of empathy that humans have towards animals by reposting a collage of caged animals, originally posted by Earth on their official Instagram handle. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people across the world are finding it difficult and depressing to stay under complete lockdown, and Shraddha took the opportunity to make her fans realise that animals feel likewise too.

"As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we've all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with," read part of the post.

The actress also recently reposted Mumbai Police's hilarious way of spreading awareness about coronavirus using her film Stree.

