2-MIN READ

Shraddha Kapoor Uses Covid-19 Lockdown to Draw Attention to Animals Suffering in Captivity

Shraddha Kapoor Uses Covid-19 Lockdown to Draw Attention to Animals Suffering in Captivity

Shraddha Kapoor shared a post highlighting the fact that the animals have been living alone in cages and they too feel depressed in isolation.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a heartfelt message on social media raising her voice against animals kept in cages in zoos. Likening their situation with the isolation people are forced to live in right now, Shraddha highlighted the fact that the animals have been living alone in cages for years for our viewing pleasure.

The actress shed some light on the lack of empathy that humans have towards animals by reposting a collage of caged animals, originally posted by Earth on their official Instagram handle. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people across the world are finding it difficult and depressing to stay under complete lockdown, and Shraddha took the opportunity to make her fans realise that animals feel likewise too.

"As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we've all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with," read part of the post.

View this post on Instagram

So, you’re tired of isolation? ‏‏‎ ‎ As COVID-19 has forced the world to quarantine, we’ve all felt the effects of isolation — depression, anxiety, loneliness. Animals experience these same emotions. As humans, we tend to lack empathy for others until we’ve experienced their situation ourselves. But now that we’ve felt the suffering of captivity, let’s extend empathy toward the other living beings that we share this planet with. Millions of animals have been isolated their entire lives. In isolation, these animals exhibit concerning behaviors including self-harm. Mental health is not a uniquely human trait. This is not normal. So, you’re tired of isolation? These animals have been isolated their entire lives. No living being should live in captivity. We are guests of this planet, not masters. #Repost @earth

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

The actress also recently reposted Mumbai Police's hilarious way of spreading awareness about coronavirus using her film Stree.

Follow @News18Movies for more

