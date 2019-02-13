LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shraddha, Varun Begin Filming 'Street Dancer', Director Remo D'Souza Shares Pics from Set

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have begun filming on Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer'.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, who recently teased fans by sharing their first look and release date of Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer, have begun filming on the project. The two are currently in London, where they have started shooting for the second schedule of the film. Remo shared glimpses from the sets of his upcoming film on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of himself standing next to Shraddha while holding the clapboard of the film in his hands, Remo wrote: "With my lovely actor Shraddha Kapoor." Remo, who has earlier worked with Shraddha in ABCD 2 (which he helmed), also shared a then and now picture with Shraddha on his photo-video sharing app account.



Meanwhile, Varun also took to Instagram to share a GIF of himself enacting a scintillating move. He simply captioned it as "#SD3".

This is Varun’s second collaboration with Remo. The duo had earlier teamed up for second installment of the hit franchise ABCD. Street Dancer also features Nora Fatehi, Shakti Mohan and Aparshakti Khurrana in key roles.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab.

