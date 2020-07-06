Shraddha Kapoor Wishes Her “Conscience Keeper” Brother Siddhanth on His Birthday

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday on July 6. Several friends and fans wished him on his special day but the best wish came from none other than his actress sister Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha took to her social media to wish her elder brother on the occasion.

To make her Haseena Parkar co-star feel special, Shraddha pulled out a childhood image with her sibling and decided to upload it on Instagram. The sibling duo look adorable with Siddhanth looking perplexed and Shraddha giving a grim look to the camera.

In her caption along the post, the Chhichhore actress confessed it is a very special day for her. She wrote, “Today is a VERY special day! It’s my brothers birthday!!! My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you mostest *

* *

* @siddhanthkapoor”

Siddhanth is the son of Shakti and Shivangi Kapoor. He started his career as an assistant director in various films like Bhagam Bhag (2006), Chup Chup Ke (2006) and Bhool Bhulaiya (2007). He has also featured as an actor in Shootout at Wadala (2013) and Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller Ugly (2014), among others.

On the other hand, Shraddha was last seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the spiritual sequel Baaghi 3. She next has a project with De De Pyaar De maker Luv Ranjan. Shraddha will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the yet-untitled film, scheduled for release on March 26, 2021.

