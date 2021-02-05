Shraddha Kapoor’s Best Wishes for Newly Married Brother Priyank Sharma will Make You Go Aww

Actress Shraddha Kapoor regularly keeps her Instagram family updated with her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress had attended her brother Priyank Sharma’s wedding in company of her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha. In her latest post, Shraddha has congratulated the newly weds and has showered blessings on the duo. Further, she has also wished Priyank on the occasion of his birthday today.

Priyank married his long time girlfriend Shaza Morani, after dating her for a decade. In the photos Shraddha has shared, the couple can be seen wearing Indian attire. Priyank has worn a yellow heavily embroidered jacket over a white kurta pyjama set, while his wife is seen clad in a mustard saree. To complete her look, the newly wedded bride has opted for a stunning mang teeka. In both the pictures, the much in love pair can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. In this first image, they are seen posing in an outdoor setup, wherein their heads are touching each other. The second happy candid photo has been clicked against a backdrop that reads ‘PS it’s official’. In the post, Shraddha has referred to Priyanka as ‘bubu bro’ and has lovingly called Shaza ‘now bhabhie my cutie Shazlet’.

Here is a look at the post:

As expected, the post which oozes of sheer joy has been much loved by her fans. Her insta fam has been very expressive about their happiness and have liberally dropped in happy emojis and hearts. The couple had chosen to go for a court marriage, followed by a celebration for their friends and family.

Shraddha was a part of this function in which she had dolled up in a stunning top to toe white outfit. She looked drop dead gorgeous in her white sleeveless kurta and a skirt with colour-coordinated dupatta. She had teamed up beautiful earrings with her attire to complete the look. Rohan, on the other hand, looked handsome in an Indian outfit that included a stylish dark blue kurta teamed up with a jacket of the same colour. To compliment it, he had worn black churidar.