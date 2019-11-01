Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday Wish for Her Bodyguard is Too Cute to Handle

Shraddha’s colleagues appreciated this post with lots of love. Her co-actor Varun Dhawan left a heart emoji in the comment section.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor’s Birthday Wish for Her Bodyguard is Too Cute to Handle
Celebrities generally share happy birthday posts for their friends and family members on social media. However, they tend to skip those who actually help them in leading their everyday life. In a very humble move, actor Shraddha Kapoor shared an adorable picture of hers with her bodyguard Atul Kamble on his birthday.

She took to Instagram to wish Atul and also thanked him for his work. Calling him an important person in her life, she captioned the picture, “Happy birthday to an important and wonderful person in my life. Thank you for always keeping me safe. Atul, I consider it my destiny to have someone like you in my life. May you have happiness, peace and everything you want!”

Shraddha’s colleagues appreciated this post with lots of love. Her co-actor Varun Dhawan left a heart emoji in the comment section. Shraddha’s makeup artist, who also goes by the name Shraddha (Naik) wrote, “The best man ever. Happy Birthday Atul! Thank You for always protecting my Shraddie & looking out for the team as well!! God bless!!”

On the professional front, Shraddha’s latest release Chhichhore, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput was a big hit and easily reached the 100 crore club. Shraddha has three releases in her kitty scheduled for 2020; Street Dancer, Baaghi 3 and Roohi Afza.

