Shraddha Kapoor's Breakfast Photo from Maldives will Make You Crave a Vacay

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been holidaying in Maldives. She regularly shares updates from her vacation through her Instagram handle. In the latest post, she has shared a snap of her lavish breakfast by the blue waters. Shraddha can be seen enjoying some fruits along with bread and some other things. Her holiday attire includes a blue crochet crop top and beige shorts. She has chosen to keep a no accessories look with open hair.

The absolutely gorgeous photo of the star has crossed the million likes on Instagram. Thousands of her fans and Insta fam members have reacted to her post. Shraddha’s friend including Amit Thakur, Zoa Morani, Priyaank K Sharma, Karan Raj Kohli and Shraddha Naik have also dropped in their comments.

She shared a photo of her fruits plate in Instagram story, in which she had mentioned the names of all the fruits. A part of her brekkie included guava, dragon fruit, snake fruit, longan and mangosteen. She has captioned her story as, “Island Fruit Loving."

In the subsequent story, she has shared a picture of her breakfast plate with a different angle. To make the post quirky, she has put a Good Morning GIF which has a smiling sun.

The following food story features her favourite mango and mangosteen salad. She has clicked the colourful salad plate against a beautiful background of plants and waters.

On Tuesday, she had shared a stunning photo of herself in Maldives. In the snap, she can be seen happily posing in her outfit that comprises a white crop top and a capri of the same colour. She is standing barefoot on a bridge and seems to be in a happy mood.

This photo too has garnered over a million likes and has received tons of love from her friends and fans. Actress Padmini Kolhapure wrote, “Array array array."

